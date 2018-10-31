Updated Atlanta Braves Roster

The 2021 season is in the books and the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The offseason is here with players filing for free agency. The Braves 40-man roster is below and we will continue to update it throughout the offseason.

Last updated 11/30/21

If you are on a mobile device then this table is best viewed in landscape mode.

Atlanta Braves 40-man Roster Jersey # Pitchers (23) B/T Ht Wt DOB Jersey # Pitchers (23) B/T Ht Wt DOB 36 Ian Anderson R/R 6'3" 170 5/2/98 64 Tucker Davidson L/L 6'2" 215 3/25/96 54 Max Fried L/L 6'4" 190 1/18/94 -- Jay Jackson R/R 6'1" 195 10/27/87 77 Luke Jackson R/R 6'2" 210 8/24/91 74 Dylan Lee L/L 6'3" 214 8/1/94 68 Tyler Matzek L/L 6'3" 230 10/19/90 33 A.J. Minter L/L 6'0" 215 9/2/93 50 Charlie Morton R/R 6'5" 215 11/12/83 66 Kyle Muller* L/L 6'7" 250 10/7/93 15 Sean Newcomb* L/L 6'5" 255 6/12/93 -- Alan Rangel R/R 6'2" 170 8/21/97 51 Will Smith R/L 6'5" 248 7/10/89 40 Mike Soroka R/R 6'5" 225 8/4/97 65 Spencer Strider* R/R 6'0" 195 10/28/98 -- Freddy Tarnok R/R 6'3" 185 11/21/98 62 Touki Toussaint* R/R 6'3" 185 6/20/96 71 Jacob Webb* R/R 6'1" 200 8/15/93 -- Brooks Wilson L/R 6'2" 205 3/15/96 -- William Woods R/R 6'3" 190 12/29/98 30 Kyle Wright R/R 6'4" 200 10/2/95 -- Kirby Yates L/R 5'10" 205 3/25/87 19 Huascar Ynoa* R/R 6'3" 175 5/28/98 Jersey # Catchers (4) B/T Ht Wt DOB 24 William Contreras* R/R 6'0" 180 12/24/97 16 Travis d'Arnaud R/R 6'2" 210 2/10/89 9 Manny Pina R/R 6'0" 220 6/5/87 -- Chadwick Tromp R/R 5'8" 221 3/21/95 Jersey # Infielders (4) B/T Ht Wt DOB 1 Ozzie Albies S/R 5'8" 165 1/7/97 9 Orlando Arcia R/R 6'0" 187 8/4/94 27 Austin Riley R/R 6'3" 220 4/2/97 7 Dansby Swanson R/R 6'1" 190 2/11/94 Jersey # Outfielders (7) B/T Ht Wt DOB 13 Ronald Acuna Jr. R/R 6'0" 180 12/18/97 -- Travis Demeritte R/R 6'0" 180 9/30/94 14 Adam Duvall R/R 6'1" 215 9/4/88 38 Guillermo Heredia R/L 5'10" 195 1/31/91 20 Marcell Ozuna R/R 6'1" 225 11/12/90 25 Cristian Pache* R/R 6'2" 185 11/19/98 -- Drew Waters S/R 6'2" 185 12/30/98 Not on active roster *

Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees Jersey # Pitchers B/T Ht Wt DOB Jersey # Pitchers B/T Ht Wt DOB Jasseel De La Cruz R/R 6'1" 195 6/26/97 Bryce Elder R/R 6'2" 220 5/19/99 Darren O'Day R/R 6'4" 220 10/22/82 Darius Vines R/R 6'1" 190 4/30/98 Victor Vodnik R/R 6'0" 200 10/9/99 Jersey # Catchers B/T Ht Wt DOB Hendrik Clementina R/R 6'0" 250 6/17/97 Shea Langeliers R/R 6'0" 205 11/18/97 Jersey # Infielders B/T Ht Wt DOB Ryan Goins L/R 5'10" 180 2/13/88 Yariel Gonzalez S/R 6'1" 190 6/1/94 John Nogowski R/L 6'0" 245 1/5/93 Braden Shewmake L/R 6'4" 190 11/19/97 Jersey # Outfielders B/T Ht Wt DOB Jesse Franklin L/L 6'1" 215 12/1/98 Michael Harris II L/L 6'0" 195 3/7/01

*Denotes Player not on active roster

Transactions

3/13 - The Braves invited RHPs Jasseel De La Cruz, Bryce Elder, Darren O’Day, Darius Vines, Victor Vodnik, Catchers Hendrik Clementian, Shea Langeliers, INFs Ryan Goins, Yariel Gonzalez, John Nogowski, Braden Shewmake and OFs Jesse Franklin and Michael Harris to spring training.

11/30 - Atlanta non-tendered RHP Richard Rodriguez, RHP Jasseel De La Cruz and INF Johan Camargo.

11/29 - Braves sign Kirby Yates to two-year, $8.25 million deal

11/22 - Atlanta acquired RHP Jay Jackson from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations and designated RHP Yoan Lopez for assignment.

11/18 - The Braves selected the contracts of OF Drew Waters, RHP Freddy Tarnok, RHP Brooks Wilson and RHP William Woods.

11/15 - Atlanta and C Manny Pina agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal that also contains a club option for the 2024 season.

11/6 - The Braves selected the contracts of RHP Alan Rangel and OF Travis Demeritte and reinstated RHP Mike Soroka and Ronald Acuña Jr. from the 60-day injured list. The club also released LHP Grant Dayton, outright Ed OF Terrance Gore to Gwinnett and declined the 2022 option on RHP Josh Tomlin.

11/5 - Reports suggest that OF Adam Duvall and OF Joc Pederson declined their mutual options for the 2022 season. Duvall is arbitration eligible and the Braves will have the choice to tender him a contract. Pederson is now a free agent.

11/3 - SS Ehire Adrianza, 1B Freddie Freeman, OF Jorge Soler, OF Eddie Rosario, RHP Chris Martin, LHP Drew Smyly and RHP Jesse Chavez all elected free agency.

10/27 - The Braves placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list and reinstated LHP Tucker Davidson from the 60-day injured list. The team also released RHP Edgar Santana.

10/26 - Atlanta announced its roster for the World Series against the Astros.

10/21 - The Braves reinstated Jorge Soler from the COVID-19 injured list replacing OF Cristian Pache.

10/20 - LHP Dylan Lee replaced RHP Huascar Ynoa (shoulder) on the NLCS Roster.

10/16 - Atlanta announced its roster for the NLCS against the Dodgers

10/8 - The Braves selected the contract of OF Terrance Gore and designated C Stephen Vogt for assignment. The team also set its roster for the NLDS.

10/1 - Atlanta selected the contract of RHP Spencer Strider and recalled LHP Dylan Lee. RHP Edgar Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list and LHP Sean Newcomb was optioned to Gwinnett.

9/26 - The Braves reinstated RHP Touki Toussaint from the bereavement list and optioned him to Gwinnett.

9/25 - Atlanta reinstated RHP Edgar Santana from the paternity list and optioned LHP Dylan Lee to Gwinnett.

9/22 - The Braves selected the contract of LHP Dylan Lee and recalled INF Orlando Arcia from Gwinnett. The team also placed RHP Edgar Santana on the paternity list and RHP Touki Toussaint on the bereavement list.

9/21 - Atlanta claimed C Chadwick Tromp off waivers from the San Francisco Giants and optioned him to Gwinnett.

9/19 - The Braves reinstated RHP Luke Jackson from the paternity list and optioned INF Orlando Arcia to Gwinnett.

9/16 - Atlanta placed RHP Luke Jackson on the paternity list and reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the injured list.

9/10 - The Braves placed OF Marcell Ozuna on the Restricted List

9/5 - RHP Tanner Roark opted for Free Agency.

9/2 - Atlanta placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list and recalled LHP Sean Newcomb.

9/1 - The Braves recalled INF Orlando Arcia and RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett.

8/31 - Atlanta placed RHP Josh Tomlin on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Edgar Santana.

8/29 - The Braves activated RHP Ian Anderson from the 10-day injured list and optioned RHP Edgar Santana to Gwinnett.

8/27 - Atlanta activated OF Eddie Rosario from the 10-day injured list and designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment.

8/24 - The Braves reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the paternity list and optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett.

8/21 - Atlanta recalled C William Contreras and placed C Travis d’Arnaud on the paternity list.

8/17 - The Braves reinstated RHP Huascar Ynoa from the injured list and optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

8/13 - Atlanta optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett and recalled RHP Jacob Webb.

8/11 - The Braves reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the injured list and designated C Kevan Smith for assignment.

8/10 - Atlanta recalled LHP A.J. Minter from Gwinnett and designated RHP Shane Greene for assignment. The team also announced that OF Eddie Rosario will begin a rehab assignment at Gwinnett Tuesday.

7/31 - The Braves activated OF Jorge Soler and RHP Richard Rodriguez and optioned INF Orlando Arcia and LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett.

7/30 - Atlanta acquired RHP Richard Rodriguez from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Bryse Wilson and RHP Ricky Devito

7/30 - The Braves acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for RHP Kasey Kalich

7/30 - Atlanta acquired OF Adam Duvall from the Miami Marlins in exchange for C Alex Jackson.

7/30 - The Braves acquired OF Eddie Rosario and cash from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for INF Pablo Sandoval.

7/29 - Atlanta released OF Ender Inciarte.

7/24 - The Braves reinstated OF Ender Inciarte from the injured list and designated him for assignment.

7/21 - Atlanta outrighted C Jonathan Lucroy to Gwinnett and announced that RHP Ty Tice has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

7/21 - The Braves appointed RHP Bryse Wilson as the 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader. They also activated C Alex Jackson from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Gwinnett.

7/19 - Atlanta recalled LHP Kyle Muller and LHP Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett and placed OF Ender Inciarte on the injured list.

7/18 - The Braves optioned LHP A.J. Minter to Gwinnett

7/17 - Atlanta added C Stephen Vogt to the active roster and designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.

7/17 - The Braves acquired C Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league first baseman Mason Berne.

7/16 - Atlanta added OF Joc Pederson to the active roster and optioned INF Johan Camargo to Gwinnett.

7/16 - The Braves placed RHP Ian Anderson on the 10-day injured list and reinstated RHP Touki Toussaint from the 60-day injured list.

7/15 - Atlanta acquired OF Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league 1B Bryce Ball

7/13 - The Braves outrighted RHP Jay Flaa to Gwinnett.

7/11 - Atlanta placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 60-day injured list and recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett.

7/8 - The Braves reinstated INF Pablo Sandoval from the Restricted List and optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

7/7 - Atlanta selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy and optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett. The team also transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day injured list.

7/6 - The Braves placed INF Pablo Sandoval on the Restricted List and recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett.

7/4 - Atlanta recalled INF Orlando Arcia and optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett.

6/30 - The Braves reinstated LHP Max Fried from the injured list and optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett.

6/27 - Atlanta recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett and optioned RHP Tanner Roark.

6/24 - The Braves optioned RHP Kyle Wright and RHP Ty Tice to Gwinnett and selected the contracts of RHP Jesse Chavez and RHP Tanner Roark. They also transferred C Alex Jackson and LHP Tucker Davidson to the 60-day injured list.

6/22 - Atlanta placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day injured list due to a blister and recalled RHP Kyle Wright from Gwinnett.

6/20 - The Braves recalled RHP Ty Tice and optioned Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett. The team also appointed RHP Jacob Webb as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

6/20 - Atlanta recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

6/19 - The Braves optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

6/17 - Atlanta recalled RHP Jacob Webb and optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett.

6/16 - The Braves recalled LHP Kyle Muller and placed LHP Tucker Davidson on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation.

6/6 - Atlanta recalled RHP Shane Greene and optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

6/5 - The Braves placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett.

6/4 - Atlanta acquired RHP Ty Tice from the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations and designated RHP Victor Arano for assignment.

6/3 - The Braves recalled LHP Tucker Davidson and optioned INF Johan Camargo to Gwinnett.

6/2 - Atlanta reinstated OF Cristian Pache from the injured list and optioned him to Gwinnett.

5/31 - The Braves selected the contract of OF Abraham Almonte and optioned RHP Jay Flaa to Gwinnett. The team also transferred RHP Huascar Ynoa to the 60-day injured list.

5/28 - Atlanta placed OF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day injured list with two broken fingers and recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett.

5/23 - The Braves recalled RHP Jay Flaa and optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett.

5/22 - Atlanta acquired RHP Yoan Lopez from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for OF Deivi Estrada. Lopez was optioned to Gwinnett.

5/22 - The Braves recalled RHP Bryse Wilson and optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett.

5/19 - Atlanta activated LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day injured list and acquired C Kevan Smith from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations. The team also optioned Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett and designated C Jeff Mathis for assignment. LHP Jesse Biddle was also outrighted to Gwinnett.

5/17 - The Braves recalled LHP Tucker Davidson and designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment.

5/15 - Atlanta reinstated OF Guillermo Heredia from the injured list and optioned INF Johan Camargo to Gwinnett.

5/14 - The Braves reinstated OF Ender Inciarte from the injured list and placed OF Cristian Pache on the 10-day injured list due to right hamstring inflammation.

5/12 - Atlanta recalled LHP Sean Newcomb and placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day injured list.

5/12 - The Braves activated RHP Chris Martin from the injured list and optioned Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett.

5/11 - The Braves claimed RHP Jay Flaa off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

5/11 - Atlanta recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

5/10 - The Braves outrighted INF Sean Kazmar Jr. to Gwinnett and released RHP Nate Jones. The team also announced that RHP Carl Edwards Jr. has opted for free agency.

5/10 - Atlanta recalled INF Johan Camargo and optioned RHPs Victor Arano and Jasseel De La Cruz to Gwinnett.

5/9 - The Braves agreed to a one-year Major League deal with RHP Shane Greene and optioned him to Gwinnett.

5/8 - Atlanta recalled RHPs Victor Arano and Jasseel De La Cruz from Gwinnett. The team also optioned INF Sean Kazmar Jr. to Gwinnett and designated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment.

5/7 - The Braves selected the contract of RHP Carl Edwards Jr. and optioned RHP Edgar Santana to Triple-A Gwinnett. The team designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

5/5 - Atlanta reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day injured list and optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett.

5/4 - The Braves recalled IF Sean Kazmar.

5/3 - Atlanta optioned RHP Nate Jones to the alternate training site.

5/2 - The Braves placed C Travis d’Arnaud on the 60-day injured list with a left thumb injury and C Alex Jackson on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. The team recalled C William Contreras and selected the contract of C Jeff Mathis.

5/1 - Atlanta placed OF Guillermo Heredia on the 10-day injured list and recalled OF Cristian Pache from the alternate training site.

4/30 - The Braves reinstated LHP Sean Newcomb from the injured list and recalled RHP Edgar Santana. The team also transferred RHP Mike Soroka to the 60-day injured list and optioned RHP Bryse Wilson and INF Johan Camargo to the alternate training site.

4/24 - Atlanta reinstated LHP Drew Smyly from the injured list and optioned INF Sean Kazmar to the alternate training site. The team also reinstated OF Cristian Pache from the injured list and optioned him to the alternate training site.

4/17 - The Braves placed OF Ender Inciarte and LHP Sean Newcomb on the 10-day injured list and selected the contracts of INF Sean Kazmar Jr. and LHP Jesse Biddle. The team also recalled RHP Bryse Wilson and optioned RHP Kyle Wright to the alternate training site.

4/16 - Atlanta placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Kyle Wright and INF Johan Camargo.

4/15 - The Braves optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to the alternate training site.

4/14 - Atlanta placed LHP Max Fried and OF Cristian Pache on the 10-day injured list and recalled LHP Tucker Davidson and OF Guillermo Heredia.

4/10 - The Braves placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and recalled RHP Jacob Webb from the alternate training site.

4/9 - Atlanta acquired RHP Edgar Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations and optioned him to the alternate training site.

4/6 - The Braves traded RHPs Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia. The team then optioned Arcia to the alternate training site.

4/3 - Atlanta recalled INF Johan Camargo from the alternate training site and placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the injured list.