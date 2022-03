Atlanta Braves 2022 regular season schedule

The Atlanta Braves were scheduled to begin the 2022 season on March 31 with a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. However, the MLB commissioner Rob Manfred cancelled the first two series of the season due to the ongoing labor dispute between the league and the players. That means Atlanta will miss four games in Miami and a brief two-game series against the Mets that was scheduled for April 4-5. They are now slated to begin the season on April 7 at home against the Reds, but that is also subject to change.

Atlanta will play 15 of their final 24 games away from Truist Park and will wrap up the regular season at home against the Mets for the second consecutive season.

The Braves will play a home and home series against the Boston Red Sox in interleague play and will also host Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday July 22-24. They will also have interleague matchups against Oakland, Houston, Texas and Seattle.