Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Beat the Mets The Best Possible Way They Could

The Braves beat the Mets on Friday night with the exact same formula that resulted in a World Series title for Atlanta in 2021.

Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Dansby Swanson all provided solo home runs while the Braves bullpen gave up only one run over four innings for Atlanta to earn the win. Max Fried was quite effective before leaving the game early due to illness, while Jacob deGrom did not seem as otherworldly as he does most nights. In the end, a series opening victory could prove pivotal as the Braves look to continue finding ways to win over the Mets.

Shawn Coleman breaks down the action on Friday night and looks at Saturday’s matchup as well:

The Bats the Braves needed to step up the most delivered

Max Fried proved his worth in big games once again

The Braves advantage in the bullpens proved clutch

Charlie Morton extension is a sensible move for Atlanta

The formula for success does not change for Kyle Wright and the Braves on Saturday

