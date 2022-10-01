Kyle Wright, Braves look to make it two-straight against Mets

After capturing a big win Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will face another stiff test Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta hit three solo home runs off of Jacob deGrom Friday night and held on at the end for a 5-2 win that pulled them back into a tie at the top of the NL East standings. With five games remaining, the Braves again control their own destiny, but will have to figure out a way to solve Max Scherzer Saturday night.

It is hard to remember now, but Kyle Wright came into the season just hoping to lock down a spot in Atlanta’s rotation. He did that and has emerged as one of their most consistent pitchers and has fully established himself going forward. While pitcher wins and losses don’t mean as much as they used to in today’s game, Wright became the first Braves pitcher since Russ Ortiz to win 20 games in a season. Wright allowed two runs and struck out six in 5 1⁄ 3 innings in his last start in Philadelphia. He has faced the Mets twice this season and hasn’t had much luck allowing 16 hits and nine runs in 13 innings. Wright has allowed 19 home runs this season and five of them have come in two starts against New York.

A sore oblique sent Scherzer to the injured list in early September, but he hasn’t missed a beat since returning. He tossed six perfect innings and struck out nine against Milwaukee in his first start back. He followed that up by allowing four hits and one run to go along with seven strikeouts in his last start in Oakland. Scherzer has been a pain in the side of the Braves this season posting a 2.21 ERA in three starts to go along with 28 strikeouts in 20 1⁄ 3 innings. Atlanta has won four of five overall against New York, but that one loss came with Scherzer on the mound.

Austin Riley tied Friday’s game with a solo home run in the second inning Friday night snapping a nine-game streak in which he hadn’t driven in a run. Riley is hitting just .206 in September, but said Friday that he feels like he is starting to come back around.

Matt Olson followed Riley Friday night with his 31st home run of the season to put Atlanta ahead for good. After a prolonged second half slump, Olson has hit in five straight and has homered in three of his last four games.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on FOX.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, October 1, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FOX

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan