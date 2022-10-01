Braves looking to solve Max Scherzer Saturday

The Atlanta Braves landed the first punch Friday night handing Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets a 5-2 loss to pull into a tie for the NL East lead. The Braves again control their own destiny and can move a step closer to a fifth-straight division crown with a win Saturday. It won’t be an easy task as they will have to figure out how to solve Max Scherzer who will get the start for New York. The Braves will go with right-hander Kyle Wright.

We will be updating this article with pregame and postgame coverage so be sure to check back throughout the day.

The overall picture didn’t change, but the NL East race and the battle for the final two wild card spots tightened. The Braves pulled even with the Mets in the NL East race, but needs to win the next two games to secure the tiebreaker advantage. If Atlanta wins one of the next two, then they would need to finish ahead of the Mets in the standings to secure the division title.

The Padres, Phillies and Brewers enter play Saturday separated by 1.5 games for the final two wild card spots.

“To get the first one is huge. You just try to build as much momentum off of it as possible. You come out fighting and top to bottom did a great job. Arms did great, just a solid win.”

Some quick thoughts on Friday’s big win including how Max Fried is using a five-pitch repertoire to find success