Marcell Ozuna returns to lineup, William Contreras sits

The long ball played a big part in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win Friday night over the Mets and they will be looking for more of the same Saturday.

Michael Harris slots back into the third spot in the order for the Braves Saturday. Harris is finishing the season strong hitting .324/.343/.569 with a 151 wRC+ in 26 games since September 1.

The Braves entered this series needing its middle of the order combination of Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson to get going. All three homered Friday night against Jacob deGrom. Swanson is hitting .225 with an 80 wRC+ since the start of September. Riley’s homer snapped a nine-game stretch where he hadn’t driven in a run. He has hit .206 with a 102 wRC+ in 26 games this month. Olson has been even worse hitting .169 with a 63 wRC+ but has seven hits in his last five games and has homered in three of his last four. Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup as the DH and will hit seventh Saturday.

Eduardo Escobar had two of Atlanta’s eight hits in Friday’s loss continuing his red hot September where he is hitting .340 while slugging .649. His 191 wRC+ during September is tops on the Mets. Francisco Lindor saw his 13-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 night Friday.

Mets Game 158 of 162, @ ATL

Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:20 p.m.

RHP Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18)



Nimmo CF

Alonso 1B

Lindor SS

McNeil 2B

Escobar 3B

Vogelbach DH

Canha LF

Naquin RF

Nido C

Scherzer RHP (11-4, 2.13) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) October 1, 2022

Daniel Vogelbach returns to the Mets’ lineup Saturday with a right-hander on the mound. Vogelbach had a .397 OBP and a 123 wRC+ through 19 games in September.

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen nationally on FOX.