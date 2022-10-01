Braves vs. Mets game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to take the lead in the NL East division Saturday night when they continue a three-game series against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Atlanta took the opener Friday, 5-2 and pulled into a tie with New York for the division lead. The Braves will have their work cut out for them against Max Scherzer Saturday night. Atlanta will counter with 20-game winner Kyle Wright.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen nationally on FOX.