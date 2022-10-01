October 1: Braves 4, Mets 2

The Atlanta Braves hit two more homers and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL East with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets Saturday night at Truist Park. Atlanta fell behind early, but came roaring back. Matt Olson tied the game with a run-scoring single in the fourth. After the Mets retook the lead, Dansby Swanson delivered one of the biggest swings of the season with a two-run home run off of Max Scherzer to put the Braves back in front 3-2. Olson added a solo shot of his own in the sixth. Kyle Wright wasn’t at his best, but did enough to keep the Braves in it and picked up his 21st win of the season.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: Dansby Swanson (24), Matt Olson (32)

WP — Kyle Wright (21-5): 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K

LP — Max Scherzer (11-5): 5.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 4 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (39): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will wrap up on Sunday as the Braves go for a sweep. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while the Mets will go with right-hander Chris Bassett.