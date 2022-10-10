Braves News: Division Series Round Set, Start Times for Games 1 and 2, more

The Division Round of the MLB Playoffs is set.
And (LOL!) it does not include the New York Mets after their EARly exit from the postseason last night.
The final eight teams in the 2022 MLB Playoffs will begin the NLDS and ALDS rounds tomorrow, including Game 1 of the Phillies and Braves series kicking things off. The Braves will play at 1:07 EST on Tuesday and 4:35 EST on Wednesday as the first two games take place in Atlanta.
Before the action on the field starts, it will be interesting to see how the playoff rotations and rosters will look for both the Braves and Phillies. Hopefully several days of rest has been beneficial for Atlanta’s bats and arms.
Braves News
- Kris Willis looks at a few significant storylines for Atlanta’s postseason in the latest edition of the Braves mailbag, including the starting rotation and return of Ozzie Albies.
- A few other storylines for the Atlanta offense is who will get the playing time in left field and at DH.
- Until Albies returns, Orlando Arcia looks to be the Braves starting second baseman. One reason why is the unexpected offensive production from Arcia this season.
- Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland break down the Phillies and the Braves in the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.
MLB Headlines
- Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman will not be included on New York’s NLDS roster due to missing a mandatory team workout on Friday.
- While the incredible careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols came to an end last night, Adam Wainwright’s future remains a question for the Cardinals offseason.
- Joe Musgrove was magnificent as the Padres eliminated the Mets and earned a chance to take on the Dodgers in the NLDS.
