Braves News: Division Series Round Set, Start Times for Games 1 and 2, more

The Division Round of the MLB Playoffs is set.

And (LOL!) it does not include the New York Mets after their EARly exit from the postseason last night.

The final eight teams in the 2022 MLB Playoffs will begin the NLDS and ALDS rounds tomorrow, including Game 1 of the Phillies and Braves series kicking things off. The Braves will play at 1:07 EST on Tuesday and 4:35 EST on Wednesday as the first two games take place in Atlanta.

Before the action on the field starts, it will be interesting to see how the playoff rotations and rosters will look for both the Braves and Phillies. Hopefully several days of rest has been beneficial for Atlanta’s bats and arms.

