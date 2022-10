There are no secrets as the National League East rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet in the Division Series.

The Braves hit the most home runs in the NL, and the Phillies boasted the circuit’s best rotation in fWAR.

Who has the edge in lineup, rotation and bullpen? Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break it all down and give their series predictions.

