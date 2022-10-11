 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Joc Pederson sinks the Brewers

By Kris Willis
Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1948 - The Boston Braves fall 4-3 in Game 6 as Cleveland wins the World Series title.

2004 - The Braves fall to the Astros 12-3 in Game 5 of the NLDS. Houston wins a postseason series for the first time in the 43-year history of the franchise.

2021 - The Braves take a 2-1 advantage in the NLDS with a 3-0 win over the Brewers. All three runs came on a pinch-hit home run by Joc Pederson off of Milwaukee reliever Adrian Houser.

MLB History

1911 - Ty Cobb and Wildfire Schulte win the newly established Chalmers Awards which go to the league’s most valuable players. Cobb hit .420 and drove in a league best 127 runs. Schulte led the National League with 21 home runs and 107 RBI.

1967 - The New York Mets name Gil Hodges as their new manager. Hodges was the manager of the Washington Senators who receive $100,000 as compensation from New York.

1985 - George Brett has four hits, including a pair of homers, to help the Royals to a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALCS.

2019 - Anibal Sanchez takes a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Cardinals before pinch-hitter Jose Martinez singles with two outs. Washington defeats St. Louis 1-0 in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

