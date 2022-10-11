Daily Hammer Podcast: Spencer Strider Day, Game 1 of the NLDS Has Arrived

The 2022 Postseason has officially arrived for the Braves!

And with it, a familiar foe arrives in Atlanta as the Philadelphia Phillies are the NLDS opponent for the Braves.

However, in what has become a wonderful trend for the Braves in 2022, they made sure an off day on Monday carried plenty of excitement as they extended rookie phenom Spencer Strider. The Braves now can potentially keep Strider in Atlanta through 2029, the latest of many young talents the Braves have made sure will stay in Atlanta for the long term.

The focus now shifts to Game 1 of the NLDS, as the Braves will send ace Max Fried to the mound as the Phillies will counter with fellow southpaw Ranger Suarez.

Shawn Coleman and Stephen Tolbert break down the Strider Extension and look at the Game 1 matchup:

Strider’s extension, a bit more unexpected perhaps and unique than others

Is there more notable risk is this than others, outside of just the normal risk that comes with young arms

Fried and Suarez take the mound in Game 1

Importance of making a statement from the start

