Braves News: Spencer Strider Extension, Max Fried Gets Ball in Game 1, more

The Braves sure do know how to spoil their fanbase.
Even with Game 1 of the NLDS starting at 1:07 EST today against the Phillies as the Braves defend their 2021 World Series Championship, the Braves made sure that Braves Country had a magnificent Monday as well. Atlanta and Spencer Strider agreed to an extension that will could keep Strider in Atlanta through 2029. Strider joins a growing and impressive list of young talent that will be together as Braves for many years to come.
Strider made it clear that he was absolutely thrilled with the commitment from the franchise to him on Monday. And while there still has been no official word on what role he may play in the NLDS as he looks to return from an oblique injury, Strider says he has felt great the past few days, including during a throwing session.
Time will tell how the Braves may ultimately use Strider in the coming days to advance this postseason. However, as time moves on, there is no questions the Braves feel Strider will be a big part of their hopeful success for many postseasons to come.
Braves News
- While the Strider extension may have been an unexpected surprise, there was very little doubt that Max Fried was named the Game 1 Starter for the Braves in the NLDS. Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez will oppose Fried this afternoon.
- Brian Snitker talked about Fried, Striders potential NLDS role, and Ozzie Albies on Monday.
- The Phillies path to the NLDS has included some excellent play from all parts of the roster as of late as they have continued to get healthy.
- There are plenty of perspectives to enjoy when it comes to breaking down the Braves-Phillies series, including a matchup of two of the most powerful lineups in baseball, the Wheeler-Nola ace duo awaiting the Braves in Games 2 and 3, and how Atlanta found success as it wrapped up its season series against the Phillies.
- MLBTR presented its annual look at projected arbitration salaries for all arb-eligible players for 2023, including six Braves.
- From Sunday, here is a fun position-by-position breakdown of the Phillies and Braves for the NLDS.
- Cory McCartney and Grant McCauley look at where the Braves and Phillies both have the advantage in this series on the latest episode of Battery Power TV.
- While the postseason is about to start for the big league Braves, Justyn-Henry Malloy has continued his hot hitting in the Arizona Fall League.
MLB News
- The Giants will likely decline Evan Longoria’s 2023 option.
- The Cubs will make a qualifying offer to Willson Contreras.
- The Phillies agreed to a two-year extension with manager Rob Thomson, removing the interim tag after Thomson took over for Joe Girardi earlier this year.
