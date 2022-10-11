Braves News: Spencer Strider Extension, Max Fried Gets Ball in Game 1, more

The Braves sure do know how to spoil their fanbase.

Even with Game 1 of the NLDS starting at 1:07 EST today against the Phillies as the Braves defend their 2021 World Series Championship, the Braves made sure that Braves Country had a magnificent Monday as well. Atlanta and Spencer Strider agreed to an extension that will could keep Strider in Atlanta through 2029. Strider joins a growing and impressive list of young talent that will be together as Braves for many years to come.

Strider made it clear that he was absolutely thrilled with the commitment from the franchise to him on Monday. And while there still has been no official word on what role he may play in the NLDS as he looks to return from an oblique injury, Strider says he has felt great the past few days, including during a throwing session.

Time will tell how the Braves may ultimately use Strider in the coming days to advance this postseason. However, as time moves on, there is no questions the Braves feel Strider will be a big part of their hopeful success for many postseasons to come.

