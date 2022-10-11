Spencer Strider is back as the Braves announce their roster ahead of the NLDS

Going into their 2022 NLDS matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves genuinely didn’t have a ton of decisions they had to make with their roster. The only position in the field that was somewhat an open question was LF/DH and it still felt like all of players that were likely to be rotated in and out of those spots were near locks to be on the playoff roster regardless. Spencer Strider’s availability was the biggest question mark by far on the pitching side although all of the reporting leading up to the roster announced was positive in terms of his return (it certainly didn’t hurt that they signed him to an extension on Monday).

There were some other potential moving pieces in the bullpen including who they wanted to have around for bulk innings as well as who they wanted on the bench. Well, the Braves predictably waited until very close to the deadline to announce their roster and now we have our answers.

The biggest news obviously that Spencer Strider was deemed healthy enough to be on the postseason roster. It was hinted strongly over the last week or so that we were headed in this direction, but it sure is nice to have confirmation given how he has dominated the Phillies this year.

Jake Odorizzi ended up making the postseason roster for the NLDS with manager Brian Snitker bluntly citing “length” as the reason he was added along with his experience. The bullpen composition didn’t come with any surprises as Jackson Stephens made the roster as, debatably, the last guy added. Notably, the Braves only went with 12 pitchers and that meant that 2021 Braves postseason hero Tyler Matzek did not make the cut. Snit was clear cut in his explanation in that they felt very comfortable in having enough pitching for a five game series with their roster.

With the additional position player, the Braves went with Ehire Adrianza as another backup option in case things go south. Guillermo Heredia, Robbie Grossman, Eddie Rosario, and Vaughn Grissom all made the roster as well.