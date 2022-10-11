NLDS Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies live updates

Everything you need to know about Tuesday’s NLDS matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will meet in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. Max Fried will be on the mound for Atlanta while the Phillies will go with left-hander Ranger Suarez. The game is scheduled to get underway at 1:07 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX. We will be providing updates here throughout the day so be sure to check back and follow along.

NLDS Preview

The Braves won the season series against Philadelphia 11-8, including a three-game sweep at Truist Park in mid-September.

It will be Ranger Suarez in Game 1 Tuesday, but the Braves will eventually have to deal with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola if they are to advance to the NLCS.

Top to bottom, the Phillies’ lineup can be a problem for just about any team. J.T. Realmuto picked it up down the stretch while Alec Bohm put up big numbers in the season series against Atlanta.

News and Notes from Monday’s workout

The Braves inked Spencer Strider to a new six-year, $75 million contract extension Monday. Strider threw off the mound Sunday and took part in Atlanta’s team workout Monday, but his status and role for the NLDS remains unclear.

Brian Snitker spoke to the media Monday and discussed the challenges in facing a Phillies team that they saw 19 times during the regular season. He also said that the team is keeping its options open when it comes to Spencer Strider and confirmed that Max Fried will get the start in Game 1.

Max Fried also spoke to the media Monday and disclosed how he is feeling heading into another postseason, facing the Phillies’ lineup and how he tries to leave it all on the field every time he pitches.

Battery Power TV Preview

10:19 AM UPDATE - The Braves have set their roster for the NLDS. Atlanta will carry 12 pitchers including Spencer Strider.

10:30 AM Update - The Phillies have set their roster for the NLDS. Reliever David Robertson is not on the roster due to a strained calf.

10:50 AM Update - Brian Snitker confirmed that Spencer Strider will be part of the Braves’ NLDS roster, but wasn’t ready to disclose how he will be used.

“Everything is good. Right now he’s feeling really good,” Brian Snitker said of Strider. He’s going to go out, throw a light bullpen today and so then we’ll kind of formulate and see how we’re going to use him.”

11:10 AM Update - William Contreras will serve as the DH for the Braves in Game 1. Contreras was 6-for-12 with two homers off of Suarez during the regular season. Robbie Grossman gets the start in left field against left-hander Ranger Suarez.