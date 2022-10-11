NLDS Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies game thread

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will meet in Game 1 of the NLDS Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. The Braves will take the field after five days off after securing a bye for the first round. The Phillies secured the final wild card spot in the National League and swept two straight from the Cardinals in St. Louis to advance to the Division Series.

The Braves will go with left-hander Max Fried in Game 1. The Phillies used Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to defeat the Cardinals. That means it will be Ranger Suarez who gets the nod in Game 1 Tuesday.

Game 1 has an early start time of 1:07 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox. If you are stuck at work, we will be live blogging the game here with updates coming every inning.

First Inning

It looked it was going to be a quick first inning for Max Fried initially who got Kyle Schwarber to ground out on the first pitch of the game. Rhys Hoskins flew out for the second out before J.T. Realmuto punched a single to right off the glove of Orlando Arcia at second. A single by Bryce Harper put runners at the corners and Nick Castellanos brought home the first run with a single to right that dropped just in front of Ronald Acuna. Alec Bohm made it 2-0 with yet another single to right before Fried got Jean Segura to ground out to end the inning. Fried threw just 17 pitches in the inning, but the Phillies were aggressive and took advantage.

The Braves looked like they were going to answer right back. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled into the left field corner to get things started.

Dansby Swanson struck out for the first out, but Austin Riley and Matt Olson worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. William Contreras got a tough strike two call, but then bounced a 3-2 pitch to short where Edmundo Sosa stepped on the bag and fired to first for an inning ending double play.

2nd Inning

Max Fried struck out Matt Vierling to start the second, but then gave up a double down the left field line to Sosa. Schwarber moved him over to third on a grounder to Arcia who bobbled it, but recovered in time to get Schwarber at first for the second out. Hoskins then lined a 1-1 pitch to Riley to end the inning. So, Fried gave up another hit, but was able to keep the Phillies off the scoreboard.