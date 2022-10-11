William Contreras hits fifth, Robbie Grossman in left field as Braves roll out NLDS lineup

The Braves have a standard cast of characters as they kick off the NLDS against the Phillies, but in an unusual configuration.

William Contreras moves up to fifth. He’s hit there 24 times in the regular season, but never since September 21. Contreras hit Phillies starter Ranger Suarez well this year, which is probably why he’s hitting ahead of Travis d’Arnaud. Michael Harris II hits eighth against the southpaw, something he did against another lefty in the Braves clinched the NL East, but last did on August 28 before then. Robbie Grossman starts in left and hits ninth, which makes sense given the Braves’ available options. We’ll see what happens when a righty takes the hill against the Braves tomorrow.

The Phillies, meanwhile, load up on righties against Max Fried:

Philadelphia doubles up on righties in the 2- and 3-holes, with Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. This will be only the fourth time all season Realmuto hits third, and the 14th time that Harper hits fourth. Edmundo Sosa will make his 14th start as a Phillie, hitting ninth.

Interestingly, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos flip-flop a bit in this lineup. Bohm hasn’t hit lower than fifth since late July; Castellanos hasn’t hit above sixth (save two games, one of which was post-clinch for the Phillies) since late August.

Here’s some career performance against the opposing starter, in case you care.