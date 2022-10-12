NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies live updates

The Atlanta Braves will try to keep from falling into an 0-2 hole in the NLDS when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday evening at Truist Park. Atlanta dropped the series opener 7-6 and face a crucial must-win situation in Game 2. Kyle Wright will start the biggest game of his career while the Phillies will roll out their ace in Zack Wheeler. Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4:35 p.m. ET and can be soon nationally on FOX.

Game 1 Postgame notes and reaction

Game 2 Pregame

The Braves will try to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole Wednesday when they send Kyle Wright to the mound in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Phillies. Wright spoke with the media Tuesday and discussed his journey from being a Top 5 pick to his early major league struggles, before breaking through this season.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4:35 p.m. ET and can be seen again on FOX. Rain is in the forecast though so be sure to check back for updates.

Game 2 Lineups

The Braves will go with a different look for their lineup in Game 2 as both Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosrario return to the starting nine.

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF

2. Dansby Swanson - SS

3. Matt Olson - 1B

4. Austin Riley - 3B

5. Travis d’Arnaud - C

6. Michael Harris - CF

7. Orlando Arcia - 2B

8. Marcell Ozuna - DH

9. Eddie Rosario - LF