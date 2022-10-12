NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies game thread

The NLDS will continue Wednesday with the Atlanta Braves looking to get even after a 7-6 defeat in Game 1. Max Fried struggled out of the gate in Game 1 and Atlanta eventually fell behind 7-1. The rallied late with a three-run home run by Matt Olson in the ninth off of Zach Eflin in the ninth, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Kyle Wright will make the biggest start of his career for Atlanta in Game 2 while the Phillies will go with Zack Wheeler.

Game 2 is scheduled to get underway at 4:35 p.m. ET Wednesday and will be broadcast nationally on FOX. We will be live blogging all of the action so be sure to check that out for pre and post game updates.