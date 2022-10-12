Braves News: Braves unable to overcome early deficit, NLDS schedule, more

The Atlanta Braves dropped the opening game of the National League Division Series to the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6. Late inning heroics were not enough to make up for the lackluster pitching and a relatively quiet offense.

Max Fried was on the bump, turning in arguably one of his worst starts of the season. He tossed just 3.1 frames and surrendered four runs. He struck out two and walked one. The Braves dug themselves into a 2-0 hole before heading to the home half of the first inning. From there, Max Fried continued to draw hard contact and was unable to silence the Philly bats.

The Atlanta offense tallied nine hits and came to life late in the ballgame. Travis d’Arnaud and Matt Olson each collected three RBI and put the Braves back in the game. d’Arnaud got things going with a solo home run in the second. Matt Olson blasted a three-run homer in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to outlast the Phillies.

The Braves and Phillies are back in action this afternoon at 4:35 ET as the Braves try to even things up. Kyle Wright will be on the mound as the Phillies send out righty Zack Wheeler.

Braves News:

Major League Baseball released the full NLDS schedule, including plenty of early playoff games.

The Battery Power Podcast recaps Atlanta’s tough Game One loss.

MLB News:

Division Series rosters: Braves, Phillies, Mariners, Astros, Dodgers, Padres, Guardians, and Yankees.

Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in prison after distributing drugs that resulted in pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death. Kay supplied Skaggs with fentanyl that ultimately led to his death in 2019.

Houston Astros RHP Phil Maton is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right pinky. He tossed 65.2 frames out of Houston’s bullpen this season.

New York Yankees righty Scott Effross will undergo Tommy John Surgery. In addition to missing the playoffs, the 28-year-old will miss the 2023 season in its entirety.