Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna re-enter lineup for Braves in Game 2 vs. Phillies

The lineups for today’s game between the Braves and Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS are out. This is all pretty tentative since the weather forecast isn’t exactly looking great, but both teams are ready to go if the weather cooperates.

So let’s take a look at the lineups for what will be a crucial game in the fate of this series for both teams, starting with the Braves:

Zack Wheeler is a right-hander, so the lineup has a bit of a different look for it. Marcell Ozuna is in at DH in place of William Contreras, Eddie Rosario is starting instead of Robbie Grossman, Austin Riley and Matt Olson have swapped spots, Travis d’Arnaud is batting fifth and Michael Harris II is up to sixth in the lineup. Other than the mixing and matching going on, it’s a lineup filled with the usual faces that you tend to see on any given day for the Braves. It’s a solid lineup and hopefully they’ll be up for the task.

Meanwhile, here’s how the Phillies will be looking:

From the first spot to the sixth spot in the lineup, the Phillies have the same exact lineup that did them very well yesterday. Once we get to the bottom part of the lineup, that’s where the big changes are for the Phillies. Jean Segura has moved down a spot, Brandon Marsh is in center and batting seventh in lieu of Matt Vierling and Bryson Stott is playing shortstop and replacing Edmundo Sosa today.

As I mentioned in the preview article from earlier, the Phillies are hitting at a 102 wRC+ clip against right-handed pitchers so they haven’t usually been as potent as they are against lefties. Still, everybody in the top portion of this lineup is dangerous and should be taken seriously nonetheless.