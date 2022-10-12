 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves, Phillies weather updates: Game expected to start at 7:30 pm (UPDATED)

The status for Game 2 is looking iffy at this time.

2021 World Series Game 3: Houston Astros v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The tarp is on the field at Truist Park and rain has been falling. The forecast is calling for more showers throughout the evening which puts Game 2’s scheduled start time of 4:35 p.m. in jeopardy. It is a situation that the Braves, Phillies and Major League Baseball are monitoring currently.

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports that MLB officials will meet at 4 p.m. to decide a course of action. A delayed start is definitely possible. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said during his pregame presser that the game won’t start until they think they can play the whole thing without a delay.

Update - MLB announced that Game 2 will not start at 4:35 p.m. and a start time has yet to be determined.

4:20 p.m. Update - Ken Rosenthal on the weather situation for Game 2 and what the contingency plan might be.

4:40 pm Update - Ken Rosenthal reports that there is a tentative start time of 7:30 or 7:45 but MLB will meet again at 6 pm to discuss the situation.

6:08 p.m Update - Tonight’s game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

