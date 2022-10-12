Braves, Phillies weather updates: Game expected to start at 7:30 pm (UPDATED)

The tarp is on the field at Truist Park and rain has been falling. The forecast is calling for more showers throughout the evening which puts Game 2’s scheduled start time of 4:35 p.m. in jeopardy. It is a situation that the Braves, Phillies and Major League Baseball are monitoring currently.

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports that MLB officials will meet at 4 p.m. to decide a course of action. A delayed start is definitely possible. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said during his pregame presser that the game won’t start until they think they can play the whole thing without a delay.

There is a 4 p.m. meeting with MLB officials and the two teams to update the weather. The guess here is they do not start on time, but we’ll see. Rob Thomson said the consensus is the game will not start unless they think they can play the whole thing without delays. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) October 12, 2022

Update - MLB announced that Game 2 will not start at 4:35 p.m. and a start time has yet to be determined.

Today’s Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 will not start at 4:35 p.m. due to weather. The start time is TBD, and we will pass along the updated start time as soon as it’s determined. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 12, 2022

4:20 p.m. Update - Ken Rosenthal on the weather situation for Game 2 and what the contingency plan might be.

Today's Phillies vs Braves postseason game is delayed and the start time is currently TBD.@Ken_Rosenthal has the latest on if the game will take place today, and breaks down what MLB is currently discussing for their plan to get the game in: pic.twitter.com/70rL9WAelJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2022

4:40 pm Update - Ken Rosenthal reports that there is a tentative start time of 7:30 or 7:45 but MLB will meet again at 6 pm to discuss the situation.

Update on today's weather delay: @Ken_Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time for today's Phillies-Braves NLDS game is between 7:30-7:45p ET. pic.twitter.com/XmpPuicg4h — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2022

6:08 p.m Update - Tonight’s game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.