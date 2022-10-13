This Day in Braves History: Atlanta takes a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers

Braves Franchise History

1914 - The Boston Braves complete a remarkable sweep of the Philadelphia Athletics, the first in World Series history. Dick Rudolph pitches a complete game, 3-1 victory for the Braves, who were 15 games out of first place in early July.

1959 - The Milwaukee Braves release long-time veterans Enos Slaughter and Mickey Vernon, ending their major league careers. A future Hall of Famer, Slaughter hit only .171 in the season and Vernon batted just .220.

1993 - Tommy Greene of the Philadelphia Phillies outpitches Greg Maddux and the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves, 6-3, to win the NLCS in six games.

1999 - The Atlanta Braves take a two-game lead over the Mets in the NLCS with a 4-3 victory. The Braves score all four of their runs in the sixth inning on a pair of home runs by Brian Jordan and Eddie Perez off Mets starter Kenny Rogers. Kevin Millwood gets the win for Atlanta, with John Smoltz making his first relief appearance ever to get the save.

2020 - Just before the start of Game 2 of the NLCS, the Dodgers have to scratch scheduled starter Clayton Kershaw with back spasms, putting rookie Tony Gonsolin in his place. He is perfect through the first three innings, but then gives up a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman and the Braves are in business. They eventually build a 7-0 lead before the Dodgers mount a furious comeback, with a three-run homer by Corey Seager in the seventh, and four more runs in the ninth. Mark Melancon finally closes out the 8-7 win with the tying run on third base as the Braves take a 2-0 lead in the series.

MLB History

1921 - In the first “Subway Series” ever, the New York Giants defeat the New York Yankees, 1-0, to take the World Series, 5-3. The only run of the game scores on a first-inning error by Yankees shortstop Roger Peckinpaugh.

1971 - The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates play the first night game in World Series history. Roberto Clemente has three hits and rookie catcher Milt May delivers a game-winning pinch-hit in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 comeback victory.

2015 - For the first time in their history, the Cubs clinch a postseason series at Wrigley Field when they defeat the Cardinals, 6-4, in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Cardinals take an early lead on a two-run homer by Stephen Piscotty in the first, but the Cubs answer back with a four-run second, highlighted by a three-run shot by Javier Baez. After the Cardinals tie the score in the sixth, solo homers by Anthony Rizzo in the sixth and Kyle Schwarber in the seventh, both off Kevin Siegrist, send Chicago to the NLCS.

