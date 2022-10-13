Braves News: Tyler Matzek to get Tommy John, series even, more

The Braves won game 2 of the NLDS against Philadelphia 3-0 on Wednesday, in what was truly a crucial win to avoid the 2-0 series deficit. Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson, and Travis d’Arnaud have been big so far in the playoffs, while the rest of the offense has left a lot to be desired (although Michael Harris’ bad BABIP luck must be mentioned. It was a pretty dumb game overall, featuring 5% of the barreled outs at Truist Park from the entire season, but it was a win indeed. In other news, Spencer Strider continues to feel good and is likely to be used in the series, while Tyler Matzek had the opposite injury luck and had to get Tommy John surgery, as was announced Wednesday.

Braves News

Tyler Matzek got Tommy John surgery, as we all wish him a good, speedy recovery.

Here is our game recap from Wednesday’s huge 3-0 victory.

Check out the Battery Power Podcast Episode 373, recapping game 2.

Fangraphs had a piece on strong outfield arms that featured Michael Harris.

MLB News

The other NLDS is now also tied 1-1, after a tight Padres victory Wednesday night.

Meanwhile the managerial search has begun in earnest for some teams.