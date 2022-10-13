Battery Power TV: Charlie Morton or Spencer Strider? Who starts Game 3?

Will it be Charlie Morton or Spencer Strider who gets the ball for the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies?

Manager Brian Snitker hasn’t made his decision.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney weigh both starter’s case as one goes opposite Aaron Nola on Friday night. Plus, the player in the lineup that’s in need of a breakout performance as the series shifts to Citizens Bank Park.

