This Day in Braves History: Sid slides to send Atlanta to the World Series

Braves Franchise History

1992- Pinch-hitter Francisco Cabrera delivers a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning, driving in Sid Bream who narrowly beats the throw home for a 3-2 win over the Pirates in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

1997 - Kevin Brown pitches a complete game and Bobby Bonilla collects three RBI as the Florida Marlins defeat the Atlanta Braves, 7-4, winning the National League Championship Series, 4-2.

1998 - The San Diego Padres reach the World Series for the first time since 1984, shutting down the Atlanta Braves’ comeback bid behind MVP Sterling Hitchcock, for a 5-0 victory in Game 6 of the NLCS.

MLB History

1968 - The National League holds an expansion draft for two new teams: the Montreal Expos and San Diego Padres. The list of players taken in the draft includes future Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm and notables like Nate Colbert, Donn Clendenon, Cito Gaston, Dave Giusti, Mudcat Grant, Al McBean, Manny Mota and Maury Wills. The American League will hold its draft tomorrow.

1972 - Catcher Gene Tenace becomes the first player ever to hit home runs in each of his first two at-bats in the World Series, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 3-2 opening-game victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

2021 - In an unexpected move, the Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt, who has led the team to three consecutive postseason appearances. Team President John Mozeliak cites vague “philosophical differences” to justify the decision.

