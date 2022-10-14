Braves News: Game Three starter still unknown, ALDS update, more

The Atlanta Braves have landed in Philadelphia and are set to take on the Phillies for Game Three of the National League Division Series today at 4:37 ET. The Phillies are sending out righty Aaron Nola, who owned a 3.25 ERA during the 2022 regular season.

Brian Snitker has yet to announce Atlanta’s starter. Probables are Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider. Morton’s last appearance came on October 2 against the New York Mets. He tossed 4.1 innings and surrendered three runs on nine hits.

Spencer Strider made his last start on September 18 against the Phillies, which was the onset of his oblique injury. Since then, Strider has thrown just 1.5 bullpen sessions, Snitker told the media. However, the fourth round draft pick has dominated the Phils this season, holding them to a .097 batting average.

Whether they are led by Charlie Morton or Spencer Strider, the Braves look to pick up where they left off and take a one-game lead in the division series this afternoon.

MLB News:

Game two of the Guardians-Yankees series was postponed due to inclement weather. The Houston Astros got back in action, defeating the Seattle Mariners 4-2 and leading the ALDS by two games.

Shortstop Carlos Correa hints that he will opt out of his deal with the Minnesota Twins. Correa signed on with the Twins back in March.

15 players elected free agency, including five Mets.