 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Hammer Podcast: Early Series Takeaways and Game 3 Preview

Braves have a few reasons to be optimistic as the series shifts to Philly.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A 1-1 series as the NLDS between the Braves and Phillies heads to Philly may not be exactly ideal for Atlanta.

However, there should be plenty of reason for optimism. Though Game 1 clearly had its struggles, the Braves bounced back to once again beat an ace-level arm in Zach Wheeler. Kyle Wright was incredible and Atlanta has had the better bullpen thus far. If the offense can continue to make good contact, good things should happen.

Shawn Coleman and Stephen Tolbert discuss a few series takeaways so far and then preview Game 3:

  • Impressive fight in Game 1 and bounce back in game 2
  • The offense looks decent, but more bats much contribute
  • Who should get the gall in Game 3 for the Braves
  • Atlanta’s familiarity with Aaron Nola could be a benefit
  • X factors to take a series lead

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power