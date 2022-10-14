Daily Hammer Podcast: Early Series Takeaways and Game 3 Preview

A 1-1 series as the NLDS between the Braves and Phillies heads to Philly may not be exactly ideal for Atlanta.

However, there should be plenty of reason for optimism. Though Game 1 clearly had its struggles, the Braves bounced back to once again beat an ace-level arm in Zach Wheeler. Kyle Wright was incredible and Atlanta has had the better bullpen thus far. If the offense can continue to make good contact, good things should happen.

Shawn Coleman and Stephen Tolbert discuss a few series takeaways so far and then preview Game 3:

Impressive fight in Game 1 and bounce back in game 2

The offense looks decent, but more bats much contribute

Who should get the gall in Game 3 for the Braves

Atlanta’s familiarity with Aaron Nola could be a benefit

X factors to take a series lead

