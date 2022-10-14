Spencer Strider to start Game 3 for Braves, Charlie Morton will go in Game 4

After a prolonged delay, the Atlanta Braves have announced that Spencer Strider will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Atlanta also announced that it will be Charlie Morton in Game 4 Saturday.

Strider finished the season on the injured list with an oblique strain and the Braves have been coy about when he would pitch in this series. He began ramping up in recent days and has had at least two mound sessions. His last outing came on September 18, ironically in a start against the Phillies where he held them to one run and struck out 10 in six innings. The only question left for Strider is how long he will be able to go after the long lay off.