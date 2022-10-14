NLDS Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies

The NLDS will continue Friday with Game 3 between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves tied the series Wednesday night after a nearly three hour rain delay with a, 3-0 win. They will look to take back home field advantage in the series Friday night with Spencer Strider matching up against Aaron Nola.

The Braves waited until Friday morning to announce Strider as their starter for Game 3. Strider finished the season on the injured list due to an sore oblique and his availability in the series was initially in question. He was included on the NLDS roster, but his role in the series was left up in the air until he was announced as the starter Friday morning.

Strider has thrown at least two bullpen sessions in the last week, but how long he might pitch Friday is anyone’s guess. The Braves have a well-rested bullpen after Thursday’s off day so expect Collin McHugh and Dylan Lee to play a part in Friday’s game at some point as well.

Matt Olson endured a second half slump, but recovered over the final two weeks of the regular season and is off to a good start over the first two games of the NLDS with three hits, including a three-run home run in Game 1. Olson has also walked three times and drove home the go-ahead run in Game 2.

Olson described his second-half struggles as “one of the lower points of his career.”

“It was probably one of the lower points of my baseball career, performance-wise,” Olson said. “But at the end of the day you’ve got to be able to ride out the ups and downs the same. Try to be the same guy every day.” That was what that stood out to teammates, that Olson didn’t allow what wasn’t happening at the plate to affect him. “I think something that wasn’t seen necessarily was when he was going through that lull he was the same person every day,” said catcher Travis d’Arnaud. “(Olson) treated us all the same, and laughed around, joked around. Still made fun of everybody, even though in his mind he wasn’t playing good baseball.”

12:00 pm Update - Spencer Strider to return, make postseason debut as NLDS shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3

Our preview will get you set for Game 3 with Spencer Strider matching up against Phillies ace Aaron Nola. Friday’s game has a scheduled start time of 4:35 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1.

1:05 p.m. Update - Vaughn Grissom starts at second as Braves take aim at Aaron Nola in Game 3

Vaughn Grissom returns to the Braves’ lineup for Friday’s Game 3. Marcell Ozuna gets another start as the DH and Eddie Rosario sticks in left field for Atlanta.

Braves

1. Acuña - RF

2. Swanson - SS

3. Olson - 1B

4. Riley - 3B

5. d’Arnaud - C

6. Harris - CF

7. Ozuna - DH

8. Grissom - 2B

9. Rosario - LF

Phillies

1. Schwarber - LF

2. Hoskins - 1B

3. Realmuto - C

4. Harper - DH

5. Castellanos - RF

6. Bohm - 3B

7. Marsh - CF

8. Segura - 2B

9. Stott - SS