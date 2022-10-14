Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter passes away

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter has passed away at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals, with whom Sutter spent four seasons with, confirmed his passing with a tweet Friday morning.

We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter.



Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the '82 World Series Championship team.



He is a member of both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame.



Our thoughts are with Bruce's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BjxKBnK0Lw — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 14, 2022

Sutter was a six-time All-Star and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006. He signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Braves after the 1984 season. He appeared in 58 games with Atlanta in 1985, but was then limited by injuries. He missed the entire 1987 season, but returned in 1988 where he made 38 more appearances.

Sutter is remembered as one of the pioneers of the split finger fastball. He appeared in 661 games in his career while posting a 2.83 ERA and a 2.94 FIP in 1,042 innings. Sutter finished with exactly 300 career saves.

Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement in regards to Sutter’s passing.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Bruce Sutter, whose career was an incredible baseball success story. Bruce ascended from being a nondrafted free agent to the heights of Baseball by pioneering the split-fingered fastball. That pitch not only led him to the Major Leagues, but also made him a Cy Young Award winner with the Cubs and a World Series Champion with the 1982 Cardinals. Bruce was the first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without starting a game, and he was one of the key figures who foreshadowed how the use of relievers would evolve.

“Bruce will be remembered as one of the best pitchers in the histories of two of our most historic franchises. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Bruce’s family, his friends and his fans in Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta and throughout our game.”

The Braves tweeted the following statement in regards to Sutter’s passing.

Our condolences go out to Sutter’s family