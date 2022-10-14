Vaughn Grissom starts at second as Braves take aim at Aaron Nola in Game 3

Here we go, with NLDS Game 3 coming in just a few hours.

The top part of the Braves’ lineup is familiar, but surprise surprise: Vaughn Grissom is starting at second base in lieu of Orlando Arcia. It’s an interesting move — the Braves may be banking on the potential for defensive dropoff not costing them given Spencer Strider’s propensity to strike guys out.

Beyond that, Eddie Rosario continues to man left field, while Marcell Ozuna starts at DH in lieu of William Contreras.

No changes for the Phillies, who run out the same group that Kyle Wright and the bullpen stifled in Game 2. The Phillies continue to go L-R-R-L at the top, for reasons that are unclear to me.

Below is a Baseball Savant query of career performance of the starting lineups against the opposing respective starters, if you go in for that sort of thing.

Given how good Strider and Nola have been, especially against their respective teams, it’s a little surprising that a lot of these wOBAs and xwOBAs are so good. Strider has dominated the Phillies, yet four members of this lineup have average-to-above wOBAs and xwOBAs against him, for example.

First pitch is at 4:37 pm ET.