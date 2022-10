The NLDS will shift to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. After dropping the opener, 7-6 Monday, the Braves fought back and beat Zack Wheeler in Game 2 Wednesday with a, 3-0 victory. Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while the Phillies will go with veteran righty Aaron Nola.

First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled at 4:35 p.m. ET and can be seen nationally on FS1.