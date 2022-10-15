This Day in Braves History: Tom Glavine gives Atlanta a 3-0 edge in NLCS

Braves Franchise History

1999 - Tom Glavine tossed seven scoreless innings to help the Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS. Gerald Williams scored the only run of the game in the first inning on a throwing error. Atlanta leads the series 3-0, but will lose the next two games before closing it out in Game 6.

2020 - Bryse Wilson allowed one run over six innings as the Braves defeated the Dodgers 10-2 in Game 4 of the NLCS to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Marcell Ozuna homered twice in the win.

MLB History

1912 - The Giants defeat the Red Sox at Fenway Park 11-4 in Game 6 of the World Series. Boston outfielder Tris Speaker turns an unassisted double play in the eighth inning which is the only one by an outfielder in World Series history.

1923 - The Yankees score five times in the eighth inning to close out the World Series over the Giants in six games. Babe Ruth hit a first inning home run as the Yankees win 6-4.

1964 - Bob Gibson allows three home runs but still manages to win Game 7 of the World Series against the Yankees 7-5. Mickey Mantle, Phil Linz and Clete Boyer all homer for New York. Gibson is named as the MVP of the series.

1969 - Ron Swoboda makes one of the greatest catches in World Series as his sliding grab of Brooks Robinson’s liner helps the Mets to a 2-1 win over the Orioles in 10 innings in Game 4 of the World Series.

1986 - The Red Sox complete a comeback against the Angels winning 8-1 in Game 7 of the ALCS to advance to the World Series. Boston trailed 3-1 in the series and then won the next three games to advance.

1986 - The Mets outlast the Houston Astros 7-6 in 16 innings at the Astrodome to advance to the World Series. New York entered the ninth trailing 3-0, but will rally to send the game to extra innings.

1988 - Kirk Gibson hits a two-run, pinch-hit home run off Dennis Eckersley to give the Dodgers a 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the World Series. Gibson, dealing with a variety of injuries, wouldn’t have another plate appearance in the series.

