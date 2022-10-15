Braves News: Strider struggles in postseason debut, Bruce Sutter passes away, more

The Atlanta Braves dropped game three of the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 behind a quiet offense and troublesome pitching. Spencer Strider made his postseason debut and his first appearance since September 18. In the first two innings, he seemed to have returned to midseason form and dominated the Phillies lineup. However, a shaky third inning chased him out of the game with 5 earned runs to his name.

“We wanted him to go four originally and then I thought if he could get out of that third then that’s going to be it, but it didn’t happen,” Brian Snitker said following Strider’s outing.

The Braves had a rough night offensively, too, as six hits were tallied and eight men were left on base. Michael Harris II collected the lone RBI.

The Braves will send Charlie Morton to the mound this afternoon at 2:07 ET in a must-win game four. The Phillies will start righty Noah Syndergaard.

Braves News:

Former Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter passed away at age 69. Following the 1984 season, the pitcher signed on with the Braves and made appearances with them in 1985 and 1988. By the end of his career, he appeared in 661 games.

After one of the lowest points of his career, Matt Olson leads the league in home runs and OPS since September 30.

The Braves are on the brink of elimination after Friday’s game three loss. More in Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

MLB sets the qualifying offer for the 2022-23 season at $19.65M. Last winter, the qualifying offer was set at $18.4M.

News and notes from the NL East.