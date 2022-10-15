NLDS Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies

It all comes down to this for the Atlanta Braves as they face a must win to avoid elimination when they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS Saturday afternoon. A six-run third inning sent the Braves on their way to a 9-1 loss in Game 3 and a 2-1 deficit in the series. Atlanta must win Saturday to force a Game 5 situation back in Atlanta on Sunday.

Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves while the Phillies will go with Noah Syndergaard. Atlanta considered going with Morton in Game 3, but opted to go with Spencer Strider instead due to having a rested bullpen. That move backfired somewhat as Strider tired in the third as the Phillies put up a big number. If there was any positive takeaway in the loss, it is that Dylan Lee, Jake Odorizzi and Jesse Chavez combined to close the final 5 2⁄ 3 innings of the game and thus saving the Braves’ key bullpen arms for Game 4.

Nothing the Braves do is going to matter much if they can’t get their offense going. Atlanta managed just six hits in Friday’s loss, left eight more runners on base and were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson are 3-for-24 in the series with nine strikeouts. Marcell Ozuna, who has started at DH over William Contreras in the last two games, is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts.

Start Time: 2:07 p.m. E1

TV: FS!

Braves

1. Acuña RF

2. Swanson SS

3. Olson 1B

4. d’Arnaud C

5. Riley 3B

6. Harris CF

7. Contreras DH

8. Arcia 2B

9. Rosario LF

Phillies

1. Schwarber LF

2. Hoskins 1B

3. Realmuto C

4. Harper DH

5. Castellanos RF

6. Bohm 3B

7. Stott SS

8. Segura 2B

9. Marsh CF