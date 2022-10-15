 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NLDS Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies game thread

Charlie Morton vs. Noah Syndergaard

By Kris Willis
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The season will be on the line for the Atlanta Braves Saturday when they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. Atlanta fell in Game 3 Friday to fall behind 2-1 in the series. A win Saturday would force a Game 5 back in Atlanta Sunday. A loss will give them an early start to the offseason.

The Braves considered using Charlie Morton in Game 3, but opted to go with Spencer Strider. Morton will get the call Saturday and will match up against Phillies’ starter Noah Syndergaard.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 2:07 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

