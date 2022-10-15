 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Contreras back at DH, Rosario in left, Riley drops to fifth with Braves on brink of elimination

Backs against the wall, the Braves shuffle things around as the Phillies stick with what’s worked.

By Ivan the Great
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images

With one more loss standing between them and the end of their 2022 season, the Braves have reshuffled their lineup a bit heading in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies, meanwhile, have not.

Austin Riley drops to fifth; it will be his first time batting below fourth in the order since May 24, and the first time he’s hit fifth since July 21, 2021. The Braves have made the much-clamored-for (and appropriate) move of starting William Contreras at DH in this game, but Eddie Rosario and his attendant, horrible 2022 season are manning left field. Orlando Arcia also returns to the keystone position after being benched and then inexplicably re-appearing to pinch-hit against the same pitcher he was benched to avoid facing.

The Phillies aren’t changing much of anything. Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh flip-flop around Jean Segura in the seven and nine spots, and that’s about it.

