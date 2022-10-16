Battery Power TV: Braves enter offseason with key question to answer

The ingredients that fueled the Atlanta Braves’ surge to a fifth straight division title largely failed them in in the postseason as they suffered an early exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Now that they enter the offseason, the attention now shifts to one key question: will Dansby Swanson return?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down what went wrong in the Division Series loss to the Phillies and set the stage of the Winter of Dansby.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.