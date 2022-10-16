ALDS Game 4 Open Thread

Given that the other three Division Series are all wrapped up, the only thing on the docket for tonight is Game 4 of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS, where the latter holds a 2-1 lead.

The most interesting meta-narrative this postseason is probably whatever is happening with the outhomering/outhomered record. It has been consistently around 75 percent in the regular season throughout baseball history, growing higher in the juiced ball era and in the postseason. But this postseason, even though it doesn’t seem like there’s necessarily a more drag-y ball or anything, the ratio is possibly in danger of being flipped. I haven’t done the math, and maybe it’ll work itself out over the remaining rounds, but it’s definitely something to watch.