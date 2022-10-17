Braves News: End of Year Press Conference, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies Updates, more

Saturday’s loss to the Phillies that ended the Braves 2022 season will likely sting for a bit. Many, and rightfully so, expected the Braves to at least make it to the NLCS with a relevant shot at defending their 2021 World Series title. Unfortunately, the Phillies were simply the better team in the NLDS, and Atlanta’s offseason has officially started.
Atlanta’s year end media session occurred on Sunday afternoon, as both Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker discussed their disappointment about the NLDS loss and provided a few updates on significant storylines for the Braves as they look to 2023.
Takeaways from Snitker/Anthopoulos end-of-season availability:— Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) October 16, 2022
• Expectedly hate way things ended
• Look for Albies, Soroka to be 100 percent by spring
• Would love to keep Dansby and want Jansen back too among FAs#braves @BatteryPowerSBN @929TheGame
The spotlight will be on what Atlanta does to address the shortstop position, especially if Dansby Swanson ends up signing elsewhere. However, the return to health and normal production for for a few young players also will be narratives to watch. Ozzie Ablies, Mike Soroka, and Ian Anderson all are more than capable to play big roles for the Braves in 2023. The hope, and expectation, is that each will return to full health by Spring Training.
Braves News
- Though it is certainly understandable all in Braves Country will be disappointed into the near future, the long-term future remains incredibly bright for the Braves.
- Mark Bowman of MLB.com discussed the thoughts of Swanson and others on his future with the Braves.
- Cory McCartney and Grant McCauley look at Dansby Swanson’s future with the Braves in the latest episode of Battery Power TV.
MLB News
- The Yankees forced a Game 5 winner-take-all for Monday after winning Sunday’s game in Cleveland.
- The Dodgers also had their 2022 season come to an end on Saturday. They will have many questions to answer this offseason as well, though Clayton Kershaw indicated his plan is to continue playing in 2023. It will be interesting to see if his career will continue with the Dodgers. LA is all expected to retain manager Dave Roberts.
- The Blue Jays have a surplus of talent at catcher, which could lead to some creative utilization of young backstops.
- Kodai Senga will likely opt-out of his contract in Japan to pursue opportunities in MLB.
