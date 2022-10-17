Braves News: End of Year Press Conference, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies Updates, more

Saturday’s loss to the Phillies that ended the Braves 2022 season will likely sting for a bit. Many, and rightfully so, expected the Braves to at least make it to the NLCS with a relevant shot at defending their 2021 World Series title. Unfortunately, the Phillies were simply the better team in the NLDS, and Atlanta’s offseason has officially started.

Atlanta’s year end media session occurred on Sunday afternoon, as both Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker discussed their disappointment about the NLDS loss and provided a few updates on significant storylines for the Braves as they look to 2023.

The spotlight will be on what Atlanta does to address the shortstop position, especially if Dansby Swanson ends up signing elsewhere. However, the return to health and normal production for for a few young players also will be narratives to watch. Ozzie Ablies, Mike Soroka, and Ian Anderson all are more than capable to play big roles for the Braves in 2023. The hope, and expectation, is that each will return to full health by Spring Training.

