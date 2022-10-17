Braves Arizona Fall League Recap: Cal Conley has a strong week

Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley continue to represent the Atlanta Braves well in the Arizona Fall League, with both having solid weeks and impacts on Scottsdale wins. The Scorpions struggled out of the gate this past week with three straight losses, but kicked it into gear and won the final three in a row to get back to .500 going into the third week.

Justyn-Henry Malloy

Stats: 5-16, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K

Season stats: 41 PA, .355/.512/.484, 4 2B, 3 RBI, 10 BB, 7 K

Malloy was a walk machine in the first week of the fall league, but this go around had more pedestrian numbers while still maintaining a hold on the league lead. After a day off to start the week Malloy got a start in left field in Tuesday’s 10-6 loss, recording a double but also his first multi-strikeout game with two punchouts. Malloy came out the next game as recorded another double as part of a multi-hit game. With two outs in the ninth inning that double kept Scottsdale’s hopes alive down two runs, but he was stranded at second base as the Scorpions lost their third straight game. Malloy appeared off of the bench for the first time in the first win of the week for the Scorpions and played an important role in that game. It sat tied at eight going into the ninth and Malloy led off with a walk that precipitated a six-run rally. Malloy played in his fourth game of the week on Saturday and was once again instrumental in a key rally with his one out walk in the first inning contributing to a five run frame that Scottsdale rode to victory. Malloy also had a single to kick off a three run fourth inning but also struck out twice in this game.

Cade Bunnell

Stats: 2-10, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K

Season stats: 13 PA, .200/.308/.200, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K

Cade Bunnell was kept on the bench for the whole of his first week in Arizona but got quite a bit of playing time in week two. Bunnell’s fall started with a strikeout in Wednesday’s loss, but he came through with his first hit as he went 1-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the game. Bunnell struggled with an 0-5 outing and two more strikeouts in his next time out before ending the week with a bang. Bunnell contributed a two run single to that aforementioned five run first inning then in his next plate appearance brought in Malloy on a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the game.

Cal Conley

Stats: 3-10, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 4 SB, 8 BB, 3 K

Season stats: 38 PA, .286/.474/.500, 4 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 8 BB, 9 K, 6 SB

Cal Conley was the most active Braves prospect for Scottsdale, reaching base eleven times this week as one of the offensive stars of the league. While he didn’t keep up the extra base hit pace of week one he cut down on his strikeouts and drew a load of walks to make chaos on the bases. Conley started out the week with two walks in his first game, then followed it up with another two walk game on Tuesday. Conley didn’t just stop there, stealing a base in the game and knocking a single to push his OPS over .800. His big game of the week came in Thursday’s win as he reached base four times in the game, drove in three runs, scored twice, and stole another base as part of Scottsdale’s 14-8 win. To keep his good work rolling he appeared in the final two wins of the week, drawing one walk in each while totaling two more stolen bases. Conley has six of those this fall, and in total has cleared 40 stolen bases between the regular season and AFL.

Alex Segal

Stats: 2 G, 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, 27.00 ERA

Season stats: 4 G, 4 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 6 K, 11.25 ERA

Alex Segal’s control has been a serious problem this fall and it hurt him majorly in his first outing of the week. Segal walked three batters in that game and only recorded one out before being pulled from the game with two earned runs on his register. Segal came out in his next outing and plunked two batters, walked another, and gave up two more runs in an inning of work. While he’s managed to do a good job of recording strikeouts, the free baserunners have made him unreliable so far in his four appearances.

Austin Smith

Stats: 2 G, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Season stats: 4 G, 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

Austin Smith has been far and away the Braves best pitcher this fall, racking up strikeouts over his four appearances. Both of his appearances this week came in wins, and he seems to have earned himself looks in higher leverage spots. His first game was a scoreless inning after Scottsdale had tied the game in the sixth inning, and in his second he closed out a win with a perfect inning and two strikeouts.

Allan Winans

Stats: 1 G, 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 4.50 ERA

Season stats: 2 G, 9 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, 2.00 ERA

Winans started an ugly game in the Wednesday loss for Scottsdale, putting nine runners on base himself while also being victimized by a Scorpions defense that committed four errors in the game. Winans walked two batters in the first inning and was part of a duo that allowed the first of those to steal two bases and score on a throwing error. He allowed another run on a walk, catcher’s interference, and the first hit he allowed in the game, though he was able to help himself defensively by recording an out at home plate. Finally in the third inning Winans allowed his two earned runs on three hits and a walk before retiring four of the final five batters he faced.

William Woods

Stats: 1 G, 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 9.00 ERA

Season stats: 3 G, 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 12.00 ERA

William Woods was given an opportunity to help close out a one run game following that Winans start, but his fall struggles continued as he blew the lead in the seventh inning. After a leadoff single Woods walked the tying run into scoring position, then allowed a game-tying hit with one out. Woods allowed one more hit in the inning before two line drives found gloves to let him escape with the game still tied.