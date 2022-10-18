This Day in Braves History: October 18

Braves Franchise History

1992 - Ed Sprague’s two-run home run in the ninth inning off of Jeff Reardon gives the Blue Jays a 5-4 win to even the World Series at a game apiece.

2001 - The Braves beat the Diamondbacks, 8-1 to tie the NLCS at 1-1. Marcus Giles and Javy Lopez both homered for Atlanta while Tom Glavine allowed five hits and a run over seven innings.

2020 - The Braves watch a 3-1 series lead slip away in a 4-3 loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS.

MLB History

1932 - The BBWAA announces that Jimmie Foxx and Chuck Klein are the recipients of the MVP Awards for the American and National Leagues.

1950 - Connie Mack retires as manager of the Philadelphia Athletics after serving in the role for 50 years. Mack, who is 87 years old, will be replaced by Jimmy Dykes.

1955 - Ralph Kiner announces his retirement. He hit 369 home runs in 10 seasons.

1960 - The co-owners of the Yankees, Dan Topping and Del Webb institute a mandatory retirement age of 65 and relieve manager Casey Stengel of his duties. Stengel went 1,149-696 and won 10 American League pennants and seven World Championships during his tenure with the Yankees.

1967 - American League owners grant Charlie Finley permission to move the Kansas City Athletics to Oakland in time for the start of the 1968 season. Kansas City is promised a new team by 1971, but when senator Stuart Symington and Kansas City mayor Ilus Davis threaten legal action against the move, American League President Joe Cronin reopens talks. The expansion deadline will be moved forward to 1969 and will award new franchises to Kansas City and Seattle.

1977 - Reggie Jackson hits three consecutive home ryan in Game 6 of the World Series to help the Yankees to an 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2007 - Joe Torre is out as manager of the Yankees after he refuses to take a large pay cut to return for a 13th season. The Yankees reached the postseason in all of Torre’s seasons at the helm.

