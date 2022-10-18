MLB Trade Rumors releases annual arbitration projections for 2023

The 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves and now the focus will shift to the offseason. MLB Trade Rumors has released their annual arbitration projections for 2023 and there are a few big names on the Braves’ list.

Atlanta currently has six players who will be eligible for salary arbitration this offseason. Some of those may agree to deals early while others could be non-tendered by the team. Still, a couple of players are in line for raises should the arbitration process play out.

Here is a look at who is eligible along with MLB Trade Rumors’ salary projections:

Guillermo Heredia - ($1.1 million)

A.J. Minter - ($5 million)

Max Fried - ($12.2 million)

Mike Soroka - ($2.8 million)

Tyler Matzek - ($1.8 million)

Silvino Bracho ($900k)

Guillermo Heredia operated as an extra outfielder and benefited from having an option available. He will be out of options this time which could impact his ability to hang on to a roster spot. Tyler Matzek just underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss all of the 2023 season. Silvino Bracho was brought in as depth and could be jettisoned but is cheap enough that they could choose to bring him to camp.

The big names in this group are of course Max Fried and A.J. Minter, who have played huge roles for the Braves over the last few seasons. Mike Soroka returned to action late this summer from a pair of Achilles tendon tears and will come to spring training without restriction.