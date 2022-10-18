Daily Hammer Podcast: Significant Storylines for the Braves This Offseason

Now that the 2022 season is over for the Braves, preparations to make the 2023 roster as deep and dominant as possible have already begun. While much of the roster will likely remain in tact, there are a few important decisions that will need to take place between now and Spring Training. This includes addressing the shortstop position for the present and future and adding depth to the bullpen. However, nothing truly drastic is needed for a squad that is already supremely talented.

Shawn Coleman takes a look at the storylines that could define the Braves offseason:

Disappointing end to the season should not result in any drastic changes to the roster

Dansby Swanson’s market could make him very pricy

Atlanta’s pitching staff still has plenty of questions to answer for 2023

Helping some of the Braves better young talents return to form next season

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.