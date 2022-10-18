 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB Playoffs open thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: OCT 11 NLDS Padres at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The MLB Playoffs roll on Tuesday and for the first time ever, two rounds will overlap thanks to Monday’s rainout in New York. The Yankees and the Guardians will get things started Tuesday with Game 5 of the ALDS. In the nightcap, the Phillies and the Padres will meet in Game 1 of an unlikely NLCS pairing.

ALDS - Game 5 - Guardians vs. Yankees - 4:07 p.m. ET - TBS

CLE - Aaron Civale
NYY - Nestor Cortes

NLCS - Game 1 - Phillies vs. Padres - 8:03 p.m. ET - FS1

PHI - Zack Wheeler
SDP - Yu Darvish

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power