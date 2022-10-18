MLB Playoffs open thread

The MLB Playoffs roll on Tuesday and for the first time ever, two rounds will overlap thanks to Monday’s rainout in New York. The Yankees and the Guardians will get things started Tuesday with Game 5 of the ALDS. In the nightcap, the Phillies and the Padres will meet in Game 1 of an unlikely NLCS pairing.

ALDS - Game 5 - Guardians vs. Yankees - 4:07 p.m. ET - TBS

CLE - Aaron Civale

NYY - Nestor Cortes

NLCS - Game 1 - Phillies vs. Padres - 8:03 p.m. ET - FS1

PHI - Zack Wheeler

SDP - Yu Darvish