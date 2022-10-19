This Day in Braves History: Atlanta walks off the Mets to return to World Series

Braves Franchise History

1991 - The Braves fall to the Twins, 5-2 in Game 1 of the World Series. Greg Gagne hit a three-run home run off of Charlie Leibrandt in the fifth inning while Jack Morris picked up the victory.

1999 - Kenny Rogers walks Andruw Jones with the bases loaded and one out in the 11th inning to send the Braves to the World Series with a, 10-9 win in Game 6 of the NLCS.

2001 - The Braves fall to the Diamondbacks, 5-1 in Game 3 of the NLCS. Craig Counsell has three hits while Steve Finley drives in three runs.

2021 - The Braves watch a 5-2 lead slip away as the Dodgers come back for a 6-5 win. Cody Bellinger ties the game with a three-run home run off of Luke Jackson and Mookie Betts drives in the go-ahead run with a double. Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth to pick up the win.

MLB History

1946 - The Yankees acquire pitcher Allie Reynolds from Clevealnd in exchange for former American League MVP Joe Gordon and third baseman Eddie Bockman. Richardson will go on to win 19 games and help the Yankees win the World Series in 1997.

1949 - The Chicago White Sox acquire second baseman Nellie Fox for backup catcher Joe Tipton. Fox will win the American League MVP award in 1959 and will go on to have a Hall of Fame career.

1965 - NBC wins a Major League Baseball television package that includes prime-time All-Star Games and World Series games.

1978 - The Chicago White Sox fire Larry Doby, the second black manager in major league history, and replace him with Don Kessinger as player-manager.

1982 - Oakland fires manager Billy Martin after a 68-94 finish.

1986 - The Boston Red Sox take a 2-0 lead in the World Series with a 9-3 win over the Mets. Boston bangs out 18 hits in the game and scores six runs in five innings against Dwight Gooden.

1987 - Billy Martin is named manager of the Yankees for a fifth time, replacing Lou Piniella. Piniella, who had replaced Martin, is moved to general manager.

