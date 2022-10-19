Braves News: Brian Snitker talks Dansby Swanson’s free agency, Ronald Acuña’s injury, more

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke with ESPN’s Buster Olney to discuss Atlanta’s postseason elimination, Dansby Swanson’s free agency, and more.

“I talked to him [Dansby] after we were eliminated. I wait for Alex to give me updates. All extensions are above me; I just sit and help. They’re very aware of how I feel about that man and how much I want him back, but I understand that this is a business,” Snitker said when asked about Dansby Swanson’s free agency.

Dansby Swanson is entering the offseason as one of the league’s top free agent shortstops. He will receive a qualifying offer this offseason and become eligible for draft pick compensation.

Catch Snitker’s full interview and all of the details on Swanson’s free agency on Spotify.

Braves News:

Max Fried and Mike Soroka are just two of the six Braves that are arbitration eligible in 2023.

A closer look at Marcell Ozuna’s offensive setbacks and what caused them.

The Daily Hammer Podcast explores the significant storylines that will face the Braves this offseason.

MLB News:

New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after suffering a knee injury that came from a collision in Game 5 of the ALDS. The Yankees punched their ticket to the ALCS after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Tuesday night.

New York Mets rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez underwent surgery on his right ankle to repair damaged cartilage. He is expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training.