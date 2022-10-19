 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday MLB Playoffs open thread

By Kris Willis
The MLB Postseason continues Wednesday with a pair of LCS games. The Yankees punched their ticket to the ALCS with a win over the Guardians Tuesday. The Phillies got homers from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper along with a good pitching performance by Zack Wheeler to take a 1-0 lead over the Padres in the NLCS.

MLB Postseason Schedule for Wednesday, October 19

NLCS Game 2 - Phillies vs. Padres - 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX)

Philadelphia leads 1-0

PHI - Aaron Nola
SDP - Blake Snell

ALCS Game 1 - Yankees vs. Astros - 7:37 p.m. ET (TBS)

NYY - Jameson Taillon
HOU - Justin Verlander

