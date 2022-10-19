Wednesday MLB Playoffs open thread

The MLB Postseason continues Wednesday with a pair of LCS games. The Yankees punched their ticket to the ALCS with a win over the Guardians Tuesday. The Phillies got homers from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper along with a good pitching performance by Zack Wheeler to take a 1-0 lead over the Padres in the NLCS.
MLB Postseason Schedule for Wednesday, October 19
NLCS Game 2 - Phillies vs. Padres - 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX)
Philadelphia leads 1-0
PHI - Aaron Nola
SDP - Blake Snell
ALCS Game 1 - Yankees vs. Astros - 7:37 p.m. ET (TBS)
NYY - Jameson Taillon
HOU - Justin Verlander
