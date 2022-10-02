Braves News: NL East leaders, final showdown, more

The Braves won once again against the Mets on Saturday, and now solely lead the NL East by 1 game. While this is the dream scenario for the Braves through the first two games, it sets the stakes for Sunday’s game as astronomically high. If the Braves win, they will move to two games clear of the Mets, with the tiebreaker in hand, leaving them with a magic number of 1 for the NL East division. If the Mets win, they will tie the division and grab the tiebreaker for themselves, securing control of their own destiny for the division with only one series to go. Either way, the Braves have beaten Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on two consecutive nights, which is impressive and has given them an opportunity to snatch the division.

Braves News

The Marlins announced that Sandy Alcantara will not pitch anymore this season, meaning that he will not pitch against the Braves next week.

Here is our game recap from Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Mets.

Here is a deeper look back at Friday’s win over Jacob deGrom in game 1.

MLB News

The Mariners snapped a 20 year postseason drought.

Shohei Ohtani agreed to a record deal with the Angels to avoid arbitration in his final year of team control.